Classical Music and the Rockies Make for Ultimate Horror in the Shining

There is something irresistible about being terrified by horror films. It’s a genre of storytelling that relies on your full immersion, and a horror film is only as good as its eerie music. The setting matters too, and one of the best pairings of the two was born in Colorado. Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining” is a staple of atmospheric chill, bringing together a centuries old theme and avant-garde classical music of the 20th century that’s played a huge role in making it a classic 40 years later.

“The Shining,” based on the novel by Stephen King, is set at the fictional Overlook Hotel in the Colorado Rocky Mountains, inspired by King’s stay at the very real and purportedly haunted Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, nestled at the edge of Rocky Mountain National Park. The film follows Jack and Wendy Torrence and their son, Danny. They are the only occupants of the Overlook during an isolated off-season and have horrifying encounters that may or may not be real.

Kubrick’s 1980 film opens with sweeping views of a road that winds ever deeper into the Rockies where a solitary car drives through the wilderness accompanied by a subtle tune. It’s this music that sets up 'The Shining’s" feeling of dread, according to Neil Lerner, musicologist at Davidson College. Lerner specializes in horror film music.