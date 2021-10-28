How will Colorado vaccinate thousands of children ages 5 to 11? With the help of pediatric offices, schools and maybe even zoos

Gov. Jared Polis and his staff on Thursday presented some details of the effort to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11, while the governor said he’s considered a variety of measures in a “toolbox” of options to deal with shrinking hospital capacity, driven by a fall surge of coronavirus patients.

On Tuesday, an advisory committee to the federal Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously to approve the Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11. Polis said the state has already been planning for months “to get as many 5-11-year-olds vaccinated as quickly as possible.”

Colorado has ordered more than 170,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government. That will help the state launch the push. Another group of federal regulators are expected to approve the shot for that age group soon.

“Our state has had great success, vaccinating adolescents, 12 to 17, and we intend to build upon that success,” said Diana Herrero, Deputy Director of the Division of Disease Control and Public Health Response.

The state is setting a goal of vaccinating half of the roughly 480,000 Colorado children aged 5 to 11 with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine by Jan. 31.

Herrero said the pediatric vaccine campaign includes 384 clinic locations statewide, numerous partnerships, and a “robust equity effort so that every child, no matter their background, has access to this vaccine.”

The effort, she said, would focus on administering the vaccines through pediatric offices, schools and pharmacies, as well as larger community events and sites.