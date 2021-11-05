Children are now eligible for the Pfizer COVID Vaccine. Here’s what you need to know

This week federal regulators approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

For months, COVID-19 cases in children have been on the rise. In August and September, cases climbed 400 percent. According to the state, there’s a one in four chance of being exposed to the virus by a child at home.

The number of children hospitalized also increased. Colorado is one of the worst COVID-19 hotspots in the country, with medical facilities nearing capacity. Getting vaccinated is the best way to prevent the spread of coronavirus and getting children vaccinated is part of the solution to Colorado’s high transmission.

Dr. Samuel Dominguez is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Children’s Hospital Colorado and an associate professor at University of Colorado School of Medicine. He talked to CPR about the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children.

Is the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine safe for children ages 5-11?

According to Dominguez, the short answer is yes. When determining the safety of a vaccine, drug makers do extensive studies and enroll people in trials to test how well the vaccine works and whether it has any side effects.

“We understand that people are nervous and it's OK to be nervous with anything new. There's always questions, and it's good to ask questions. It's good to be concerned,” Dominguez said. “Overall vaccines, in general, are the most studied and regulated of all medications that we use.”

In the case of the Pfizer vaccine, it’s already been administered to more than 192 million people in the U.S., which provides evidence for its safety in children. But Dominguez pointed out that kids are not just little adults, their reaction to diseases is different.

In a trial of more than 3,000 children ages 5 to 11, no serious side effects have been detected in the ongoing study. Adverse effects are monitored by local, state and federal agencies. Like in the case of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine pause, regulators are looking for any signs of a problem and will report those to the public.

“I think that should be reassuring to people,” Dominguez said. “We found those very quickly and were able to get that data and make changes appropriately.”

What about side effects, like myocarditis, in children from the vaccine?

Each year globally about 10 to 20 people out of every 100,000 develop myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart muscle. The rare condition was detected in some adolescents after receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, but experts say COVID-19 is much more likely to cause lasting heart damage.

“Right now we're seeing lots of kids, unfortunately, being hospitalized and in our ICU with COVID,” Dominguez said. “Even though COVID overall is a much more mild disease in children, there are a subset of kids who can get sick enough to be in the hospital. And so in terms of the risk-benefit analysis, from what we know so far the benefits in my opinion, far outweigh the risks, in terms of thinking about vaccination.”

Since the start of the pandemic, tens of thousands of children nationally have been hospitalized with COVID, and 657 have died, according to data collected by the CDC.