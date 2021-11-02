It’s Election Day, Colorado! Here’s what you need to know this morning

With more than three-quarters of a million ballots already cast, today is the last day for Coloradans to vote in the election.

The voters will decide on three statewide initiatives — to raise marijuana sales taxes, decrease property tax rates, and give the legislature direct authority over more kinds of spending. Colorado’s constitution requires that ballot measures in off-year elections be limited to addressing state finances.

It’s now far too late for voters to return their ballots by mail. But there are 405 secure drop boxes around the state for people to drop their ballots in. Additionally, counties have opened 145 Voter Service and Polling Centers, where people can vote in person. Colorado also allows people to register and vote at VSPCs through Election Day.

VSPCs and drop boxes close at 7 p.m. tonight, although anyone in line at that time will still be allowed to vote.

Clerks have already started scanning early ballots, so the first slice of results should come in shortly after the polls close.

As of noon Sunday, only 19 percent of active voters had returned their ballots.

Denver has a big ballot this year

When Denver resident Eli Polk dropped off his ballot Monday, he was surprised at how empty his local polling location was.

“I would’ve thought that it would have gone the other direction — in terms of more people paying attention and participating at the local levels as opposed to the national level,” he said.

Denver’s complicated ballot may be partially to blame.

Voters in the city are deciding on 13 different measures, plus school board races. Some may have ended up waiting longer to vote in order to have time to research their choices.