Colorado election 2021: Liveblog, results and more

CPR default avatarCPR default avatar
By Colorado Public Radio Staff
November 2, 2021
211102-ELECTION-DAY-DENVER-BALLOT-SORT211102-ELECTION-DAY-DENVER-BALLOT-SORTHart Van Denburg/CPR News
At Denver Elections Division headquarters, ballot boxes are stacked before being unloaded and sorted ahead of verification and counting on November 2, Election Day 2021.

Colorado voter’s guide | Denverite's guide to the city election | How to vote in Colorado

10:00 a.m.: Three things, all related to 7 p.m.

  • You can vote in-person until 7 p.m. tonight (if you're in line by then, you're good)
  • You can also REGISTER to vote and vote until 7 p.m. tonight
  • You have until 7 p.m. tonight to drop your ballot in a ballot box (it's way too late to mail it back)

Also, if you're a Denver voter, Denverite's voter guide also exists as a Twitter thread if that's easier for you to reference as you fill in your bubbles:

— Francie

211102-ELECTION-DAY-DENVER-BALLOT-SORT
At Denver Elections Division headquarters, ballots are unloaded and sorted ahead of verification and counting on November 2, Election Day 2021. Kevin Castillo, left, and Caroline Nelson, work on a ballot sorting machine.

8:52 a.m.: OK, we heard you like voting. If you've cast your ballot already, you might be interested in these stories:

-- DB

8:35 a.m.: Clouds in Denver, clouds in Grand Junction, clouds in Pueblo -- it's a gray Election Day in Colorado, but we're here with a liveblog and coffee, and you're here with whatever you've got, so let's do this.

It's an off-year election, with three statewide initiatives — to raise marijuana sales taxes, decrease property tax rates, and give the legislature direct authority over more kinds of spending. As public affairs editor Megan Verlee wrote this morning, Colorado’s constitution requires that ballot measures in off-year elections be limited to addressing state finances. 

We'll update periodically, but of course we don't expect any results at all until the 7 o'clock hour, and even then things won't be final.

Election results are not final until they've been certified -- which the state will do on November 29th, barring any recounts. The Associated Press is not calling races in Colorado this year, and CPR News and KRCC don't call races. We will report vote tallies as they are counted and reported by the Secretary of State, and we will report if a group supporting or opposing a ballot measure concedes defeat.

-- Dave Burdick

You care.

You want to know what is really going on these days, especially in Colorado. We can help you keep up.  The Lookout is a free, daily email newsletter with news and happenings from all over Colorado. Sign up here and we will see you in the morning!

Latest Stories