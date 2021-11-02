Colorado election 2021: Liveblog, results and more

— Francie

At Denver Elections Division headquarters, ballots are unloaded and sorted ahead of verification and counting on November 2, Election Day 2021. Kevin Castillo, left, and Caroline Nelson, work on a ballot sorting machine.

8:52 a.m.: OK, we heard you like voting. If you've cast your ballot already, you might be interested in these stories:

-- DB

8:35 a.m.: Clouds in Denver, clouds in Grand Junction, clouds in Pueblo -- it's a gray Election Day in Colorado, but we're here with a liveblog and coffee, and you're here with whatever you've got, so let's do this.

It's an off-year election, with three statewide initiatives — to raise marijuana sales taxes, decrease property tax rates, and give the legislature direct authority over more kinds of spending. As public affairs editor Megan Verlee wrote this morning, Colorado’s constitution requires that ballot measures in off-year elections be limited to addressing state finances.

We'll update periodically, but of course we don't expect any results at all until the 7 o'clock hour, and even then things won't be final.

Election results are not final until they've been certified -- which the state will do on November 29th, barring any recounts. The Associated Press is not calling races in Colorado this year, and CPR News and KRCC don't call races. We will report vote tallies as they are counted and reported by the Secretary of State, and we will report if a group supporting or opposing a ballot measure concedes defeat.

-- Dave Burdick