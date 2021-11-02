Colorado election 2021: Liveblog, results and more
10:00 a.m.: Three things, all related to 7 p.m.
- You can vote in-person until 7 p.m. tonight (if you're in line by then, you're good)
- You can also REGISTER to vote and vote until 7 p.m. tonight
- You have until 7 p.m. tonight to drop your ballot in a ballot box (it's way too late to mail it back)
Also, if you're a Denver voter, Denverite's voter guide also exists as a Twitter thread if that's easier for you to reference as you fill in your bubbles:
— Francie
8:52 a.m.: OK, we heard you like voting. If you've cast your ballot already, you might be interested in these stories:
- Colorado towns and cities are asking for voters’ help to solve their lack of affordable housing.
- She believed the election system was full of fraud. Her clerk set out to win her trust.
- Colorado's going to have a new Congressional map, with a whole new district. Here's the map.
- A fight about what to do with 155 acres of Denver is on the city's ballot today.
-- DB
8:35 a.m.: Clouds in Denver, clouds in Grand Junction, clouds in Pueblo -- it's a gray Election Day in Colorado, but we're here with a liveblog and coffee, and you're here with whatever you've got, so let's do this.
It's an off-year election, with three statewide initiatives — to raise marijuana sales taxes, decrease property tax rates, and give the legislature direct authority over more kinds of spending. As public affairs editor Megan Verlee wrote this morning, Colorado’s constitution requires that ballot measures in off-year elections be limited to addressing state finances.
We'll update periodically, but of course we don't expect any results at all until the 7 o'clock hour, and even then things won't be final.
Election results are not final until they've been certified -- which the state will do on November 29th, barring any recounts. The Associated Press is not calling races in Colorado this year, and CPR News and KRCC don't call races. We will report vote tallies as they are counted and reported by the Secretary of State, and we will report if a group supporting or opposing a ballot measure concedes defeat.
-- Dave Burdick
