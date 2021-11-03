Meet four Coloradans who want to be the state’s next police officers
CPR spent months observing classes in the Community College of Aurora's police training program and meeting the cadets who have decided to become officers now.
Read about what they're learning and what motivates them to join such a risky profession at such a pivotal moment.
