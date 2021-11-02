Who wants to be a cop in 2021? They do

In Colorado, the state legislature’s passage of Senate Bill 217 in 2020 and House Bill 1250 in 2021 added additional use of force rules, made it easier for prosecutors to file charges against officers and opened the door for civilians to sue individual officers for misconduct.

Body cameras will eventually be required statewide, as will data collection on who officers stop and why.

Aurora community college’s adjunct professors, most of whom are current cops in top agency jobs across the state, often spoke candidly in class about the changes and how much harder it is to be an officer now.

“There is an assault on law enforcement nationally, but there is an assault on law enforcement in this state, for whatever reason, these legislators … I don’t know what they’re trying to do,” Deputy Chief Stewart told the cadets over the summer. “It’s sad.”

Over the course of 10 months, the students were trained in driving, in using weapons, on use of force techniques, homicide investigations and keeping a cool temperament on the job. They spent long summer evenings doing burpees and pushups and hot Saturdays out on unshaded pavement practicing reverse and U-turns in police vehicles.

This year’s class was delayed several times because of COVID-19. There was no vaccine requirement to attend the course and some of the cadets themselves got sick.

“I don’t get involved in their decisions and I presented them with the argument that their job may require them to get vaccinated,” Carter said. “We’ll see what happens.”

What the cadets are learning

At the Community College of Aurora, the cadets are required to show visitors and professors respect — but the academy is distinctly non-militaristic in style. Supportive, even. This is a departure from many of the agency academies, which are amid their own reforms in how they treat cadets and expect them to behave to people on the outside.

“I’ve always viewed law enforcement in a way, it’s not where they’ve been, it’s what they can become,” said Michael Carter, director of the Community College of Aurora’s director of the police academy, said of the cadets. “You shape, by the way you treat them, you shape their future destiny as an officer … If I walk up and I’m polite and professional, maybe I give you a warning, but if I do it in the right way and in the proper way, then all of the sudden I’ve changed the experience.”

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Aurora Police Academy cadets Kristen Heinonen (left) and Maiwand Ahmadzai learn how to drive. July 31, 2021.

In response to the police reform movement’s demands for change, the community college’s program is among the first places in the state to implement dedicated emotional intelligence and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion training for incoming officers.

“I get called the “N” word every day, all day. I’m driving to the jail, but my inmate in the back is just going at it,” said Bruce Williams, a Black Sheridan police officer and adjunct professor at the community college. “I don’t say anything … I have to take it. You’re going to get this night in and night out in this job. It’s mentally tough. But, it’s fun at the end because you’re helping people.”

Kevin Watts, a federal law enforcement officer, talked about how difficult it can be to maintain a sense of calm amid the unbroken stress, danger and upheaval of a long shift. He stressed to the cadets how important it is for them to have peer support and even flag a partner when they didn’t feel emotionally steady enough to respond to a potentially stressful, or dangerous, call.

“This job, it’s a kind of job that will uncover every small incongruity in you during the day. If you’re dealing with family problems, stress, life and it’s out of control and you say ‘I’m going to man up or woman up and I’m going to go to work and get through this shift,’ you’re going to fail,” Watts told the cadets. “Because you’re going to get into some situation that’s going to bring you to your limits and it’s going to uncover that.”

To mimic some of that unease, the adjunct professors and trainers have tried to funnel the cadets through some purposefully hairy moments during their training — including mock scenarios where they have to respond to a domestic violence call or a mass shooting incident.

Most cadets say the new statewide laws calling for additional accountability, passed after the protests, don’t scare them too much. They do worry, though, about making a mistake.

“Getting sued is really, really likely, almost guaranteed if you’re a cop,” said Jay O’Bara, a 29 year-old Longmont student with aspirations to lead a force someday. “You’re going to get sued at some point, hopefully not successfully if you’ve done all the right things.”

Kristen Heinonen: ‘In my community, you don’t take this path’

Kristen Heinonen’s mother wanted her to go into the medical field. So when she graduated from Alameda High School, in Lakewood, she studied biomedical sciences at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.

But she wasn’t happy. She left school and mulled over joining the military — something all the men in her family have done — before deciding that too wasn’t for her. And then last year, amid all the protests for racial equity, she began to think that she would like to be a police officer.

“In my community, you don’t take this path, you take a different one,” she said. “We’re not really fans of the police over there.”