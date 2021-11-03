With less water on the Western Slope and in the Colorado River, the state wants new rules on how to measure and track what’s there

Rein says the plan eventually is to have similar rules across the Western Slope.

“There's a lot of value in measuring the water use on the West Slope,” Rein said. “It demonstrates to the most accurate degree how we use water in Colorado.”

Much of the water on the Western Slope feeds the Colorado River, on which more than 40 million people rely. Colorado is part of a 100-year-old agreement, called the Colorado River Compact, to share this water with six other states and Mexico.

Michael Elizabeth Sakas/CPR News Kevin Rein, director of the Colorado Division of Water Resources, stands to the left of Erin Light, the engineer for water Division 6. They gave a presentation in Walden, Colo. on October 22, 2021, on a state proposed rule on how to measure water in the area.

If it ever comes to a point where Colorado can’t send enough water downstream to meet those obligations, Rein said state officials need to know where all that water is going.

“The urgency for these rules is good, accurate water administration to the benefit of Colorado water users. And good, accurate data if there is a compact compliance obligation in the future,” Rein said.

That data could be crucial if downstream states make a legal complaint that Colorado and other upstream states have broken the agreement and aren’t keeping enough water in the Colorado River, which is drying up from climate change, drought and overuse.

Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the two largest reservoirs in the U.S., hit their lowest levels on record this summer. Each one is filled with Colorado River water.

Michael Elizabeth Sakas/CPR News The Yampa River near Steamboat Springs, photographed on Oct. 22, 2021. The Yampa is producing less water than it once did, and so the state wants the people who rely on it to measure how much water they use.

“Anytime you have scarcity, you tend to have more rules.”

At his family’s ranch outside of Steamboat Springs, Todd Hagenbuch stands next to a creek where he recently installed equipment to measure his water use.

Hagenbuch, a Colorado State University Extension agent in Routt County, said he’s glad he now has a way to prove that he’s putting his water to use, which is required to hold on to water rights. Hagenbuch said it’s important to have such records before there’s any legal dispute over Colorado River water.

The new headgate in Hagenbuch’s creek opens to let water into the pasture’s irrigation ditch. A metal box measures how much water is making its way onto his land. Right now, opening that gate does nothing.

“My measuring box has been dry for quite a while, because Morrison Creek has dropped to the point that even with my new headgate I can't get water,” Hagenbuch said.

Michael Elizabeth Sakas/CPR News Todd Hagenbuch stands next to his recently installed measuring box in his irrigation ditch. The ruler is supposed to show how much water is making its way onto Hagenbuch's land, but the drought has left the box dry. Photographed on October 22, 2021.

Southwestern Colorado is hurting from decades of drought and Routt County is currently experiencing extreme drought conditions.

In 2018, the state had to cut off some water users on the Yampa River for the first time, which triggered the orders requiring water measurements for all users in Division 6. Accurate water measurements are needed to help settle local water disputes.

Hagenbuch wasn’t surprised.