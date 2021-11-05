These Leadville mobile home residents rallied to buy their homes. Here’s how they’re faring

This is part of a series by Colorado Public Radio News about housing instability in Colorado.

Some 80 mobile home parks around Colorado have gone up for sale in the past year and some have been purchased by national corporate investors. A new state law gives residents at these parks the chance to come up with money and put up counter offers in the hopes of staying put.

Here's the story of how one group of Leadville mobile home park residents rallied to buy their homes and found an ally in their landlord.