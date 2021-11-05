These Leadville mobile home residents rallied to buy their homes. Here’s how they’re faring

By Andrew Kenney
November 5, 2021
211101-LEADVILLE-MOBILE-HOME-HOUSING-INSTABILITY211101-LEADVILLE-MOBILE-HOME-HOUSING-INSTABILITYAndrew Kenney/CPR News
Cesiah Santillan, a mobile home park resident-organizer. October 26, 2021.

This is part of a series by Colorado Public Radio News about housing instability in Colorado.

Some 80 mobile home parks around Colorado have gone up for sale in the past year and some have been purchased by national corporate investors. A new state law gives residents at these parks the chance to come up with money and put up counter offers in the hopes of staying put.

Here's the story of how one group of Leadville mobile home park residents rallied to buy their homes and found an ally in their landlord.

Inside two Colorado mobile-home communities fighting to avoid corporate takeovers — with very different results

