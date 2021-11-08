WATCH: Gov. Polis gives update on vaccinating children against COVID in Colorado
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis provided an update on the state's COVID status and response on Monday, Nov. 8 at 4:15 p.m. from the West Steps of the Colorado state Capitol in Denver. The governor was joined by Dr. Eric Simoes, the primary investigator of the Pfizer trial at Children’s Hospital Colorado, and participants of the trial for kids aged 5-11.
Children 5-11 are already receiving vaccinations in some parts of Colorado — we visited a clinic in Colorado Springs over the weekend — since the Pfizer vaccine was approved for them last week. Here's what you need to know about kids and the vaccine. Polis also spoke about the pandemic and Colorado's strained hospital system during his regular interview with Colorado Matters on Nov. 4.
