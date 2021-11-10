Colorado could exceed hospital capacity in December as Polis pushes boosters, but no mask mandate in sight

The state's epidemiologist warns the pandemic is likely to worsen in Colorado in the coming weeks.

“COVID-19 hospital demand will increase until late December and could potentially exceed our current hospital capacity,” Dr. Rachel Herlihy told a meeting of the Governor's Expert Emergency Epidemic Response Committee on Wednesday.

The group is advising the governor on potential responses, as the state scrambles to deal with the crisis that’s been building for months.

“The pandemic is not over with 1,400 people hospitalized, especially with these new projections,” said Gov. Jared Polis, who also joined the remote meeting.

That number is about 400 shy of the peak in Colorado a year ago but is still much higher than other times during the pandemic.

Polis outlined to members of the group, which includes leaders from various parts of the health system, steps the state is now taking to get ready and try to reduce transmission and drive down hospitalizations. The latest measures do not include a statewide mask mandate, which some doctors and public health experts say could be a significant step to help limit transmission.

The governor said he’s looking to expand the state’s hospital bed capacity and use state power to ramp up the distribution of COVID-19 vaccine boosters. He also wants cities and venues to require people attending large indoor events to be vaccinated.

On Tuesday, the state activated a key measure to help expand hospital staffing.

Polis laid out steps the state has already taken — which include temporarily stopping cosmetic surgeries and an executive order on patient transfers — and others that are in the pipeline to request FEMA medical surge teams, reactivate at least some of the state’s crisis standards of care protocols and scale up distribution of monoclonal treatments.

But he said, “It's not going to be enough.”

Polis's next steps include expanding hospital capacity and venues enforcing their own vaccine requirements.

Polis said one of the key next steps to alleviate hospitals in anticipation of the coming peak will be to expand hospital capacity, targeting 500 new beds.

“Now it's not going to be the same as when we built thousands of beds and they were standalone facilities,” Polis said, referring to makeshift overflow facilities constructed in 2020 at a few locations including the Colorado Convention Center, which did not end up being used.

Instead, he said this time, the idea is to generally work with providers to, “activate floors that have been closed to repurpose other areas. It's both the staffing and the space. This has already begun.”

Polis added that 20 new beds will be staffed by FEMA at Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo.

“We want to make sure that every Coloradan gets care,” he said.

Polis is looking to private venues and local communities to tighten restrictions on indoor gatherings. Last month, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment announced that fans attending games at Ball Arena or concerts at either that facility or Denver’s Paramount Theatre would soon need to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or proof of a negative test taken within three days of their event.

That policy takes effect Wednesday night.

“We need to make indoor events safer. We can't afford super spreader events,” Polis told his advisors, though he did not call for statewide vaccine mandates.