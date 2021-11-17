10 Native Musicians in Classical Music You Should Know

A small but powerful source of inspiration can be found at the intersection of classical music and Indigenous nations across the U.S. and Canada. CPR Classical celebrates "Native American Heritage Month" this November by amplifying Indigenous classical composers, musicians and creators that we've discovered above the Rio Grande River - especially Mohican, Navajo, Cree, Métis, Odawa First Nations, Ute and Chickasaw. Here are 10 Native American musicians to explore.

Dawn Avery

Cellist, vocalist, composer and educator of Mohawk descent, and part of the North American Indian Cello Project. Aside from performing with musicians like Luciano Pavarotti and Philip Glass, Avery has committed her career to Indigenous cultural preservation and education. She has published several articles on Native classical music and Indigenous theory.

Where to start: Avery’s Duo Concertante “Ohnekha'shòna Yakònkwe” is dedicated to murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls. Ohnekha'shòna Yakònkwe, which translates to “waters women,” connects and highlights the importance of protecting both water and women.

Explore: Dawn Avery's Website