I-25 South Gap to open nearly a year ahead of schedule and under budget

Two new lanes are expected to open along an 18-mile stretch of Interstate 25 north of Colorado Springs in mid-December, nearly a year ahead of schedule.

The 18-mile lane expansion project between Monument and Castle Rock, known as the I-25 South Gap project, is adding an express lane in each direction, wildlife crossings and wider shoulders, among other things.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said the project is under its $419 million budget and described the project as a major win for the state.

"What was once an aging part of our infrastructure is now ready for today's and tomorrow's Colorado. These life-saving safety improvements will reduce traffic and improve safety," Polis said.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers speaks at a press conference marking the completion of the South Gap Project on Interstate 25 at Larkspur, between Denver and Colorado Springs. Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.

Colorado Springs mayor John Suthers said the upgrade will help support tourism and military operations, which he said requires frequent highway travel.

"Getting this road widened was absolutely essential," Suthers said. "Everyone agreed it was unacceptable that the two largest cities in Colorado ... were separated by a dangerously narrow section of roadway that created hazards for drivers and long delays for the high number of commuters that travel I-25 daily."

The project began in September 2018. The new lanes will have tolls on them, but they'll be free until at least next summer.

Final work, such as installing tolling infrastructure, will continue into next year.