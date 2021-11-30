Angelic choir or chiming bells? Vote to decide the winner of CPR’s 2021 Carol Countdown!

Hark! The angels have kept on singing! After a nail-biting semifinal matchup, “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” has narrowly triumphed over the surprising contemporary underdog “Do You Hear What I Hear?” Now, “Hark!” is headed to face “Carol of the Bells” in the gripping final face-off of our 2021 Carol Countdown.

Ready to rumble? We hope so, because this time, your vote won’t only help decide Colorado’s favorite carol — it will enter you to win a pair of tickets to see Steven Spielberg's new reboot of "West Side Story" before it hits theaters! (See sweepstakes rules.)

The stars were brightly shining but no sweet hymns of joy were raised last night when we heard that “Carol of the Bells,” a semifinalist last year, unseated reigning champ “O Holy Night.” It was such a tough decision! But ultimately, the bells rang on.

We have to give our biggest participation trophy to “Do You Hear What I Hear?” Advancing to the semifinal after losing in the first round last year is no small feat! But in the eyes of hundreds of voters, it seems a little lamb and a shepherd boy can’t quite compete with a whole angelic host.

Will those bells carry on their four iconic notes all the way to the top of the Carol Countdown? Or will enough voters join the triumph of the skies to crown “Hark!” the new champion? Pick a winner by voting below!

Final-round voting is open through Dec. 6 and we will announce the winning carol on Dec. 7. Don’t forget to listen to CPR Classical’s Carol Countdown on Saturday, Dec. 11 starting at 3 p.m.