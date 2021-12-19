With omicron concerns rising, Polis calls booster shot a potential requirement for full vaccination status; Nuggets game postponed

Three shots may be the new requirement for Coloradans to be considered “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19. That’s according to Gov. Jared Polis who spoke on NBC's Meet the Press this Sunday about the new omicron variant.

“I wish they’d stop talking about it as a booster,” Polis said. “It really is a three-dose vaccine. And every piece of data we’re seeing shows that that’s the case.”

When pressed by host Chuck Todd on whether the governor would require the third shot as necessary for full vaccination status by the state, Polis responded, “That’s certainly where it’s headed.”

Currently, most health care workers and state employees must be fully vaccinated or get two COVID-19 tests per week.

Nearly 70 percent of eligible Coloradans ages 5 and older have gotten two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Seventy-six percent of Coloradans have at least one dose, and 1.2 million Coloradans have received a booster, which represents 43.5 percent of those fully vaccinated.

Last week, Colorado surpassed the 10,000 deaths due to COVID-19.

Amid an omicron surge in NBA, the Denver Nuggets saw their Sunday game postponed

The NBA postponed Sunday’s game between the Denver Nuggets and the Brooklyn Nets due to COVID-19 protocols. This is the first game postponed this season for the Nuggets because of the pandemic.

Ten Brooklyn players are in COVID-19 protocol for the virus and unavailable to play, including all-stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. Brooklyn’s game on Tuesday versus the Washington Wizards is also postponed.

Denver’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder is still on schedule for Wednesday.