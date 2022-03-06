I70 and other closures due to weather
The Eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed Sunday evening at the Eisenhower Tunnel due to safety concerns and weather.
Throughout the state, snow pack and ice caused delays and accidents on Sunday.
The northbound lanes of I-25 were shutdown in the Denver-metro area, between Exits 203 and 208, Sunday evening due to a crash.
Snow is expected to continue into the night along the Front Range.
