Boulder prepares to mark a painful milestone — a year since the King Soopers shooting

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A memorial for Eric Talley outside the Boulder Police Department. March 18, 2022.

Among the shooting victims was Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, the first law enforcement officer to arrive on the scene. On Friday a Boulder patrol car was parked in front of the police department at 1805 33rd St. in Talley’s honor. The public is invited to visit through Tuesday evening. Any items left in the officer’s memory will be given to his family or kept by the police department.

The city of Boulder has announced several other events, all of which will take place on Tuesday:

2 p.m.: A Line of Duty Death commemoration will be held at the police department. It’s open to the public and can also be streamed at here.

2:30 p.m. A citywide moment of silence will be observed

4:30 to 6 p.m.: A communitywide Day of Remembrance gathering at the Glenn Huntington Bandshell, near the intersection of Broadway and Canyon Boulevard in downtown Boulder.

Tuesday’s forecast for Boulder includes snow, and all events will take place regardless of weather. City officials recommend taking alternate methods of transportation like buses, bikes or walking.

The Boulder Strong Resource Center at 2935 Baseline Road will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with counseling, massage, acupuncture and other services.

“Anybody can walk in. You don’t need an appointment,” said spokeswoman Kristina Hernández Schostak, noting studies show people often don’t recognize the need for help until one to three years after a traumatic event. “If you’re just starting to feel it now you’re not alone.”

The remodeled Table Mesa King Soopers, which reopened in early February, will be closed Tuesday.