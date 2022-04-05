High winds fuel dangerous fire conditions Tuesday for the Front Range and Eastern Plains

The National Weather Service is warning people along the Front Range and on the Eastern Plains about the high risk of fires Tuesday. A red flag warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. this evening.

Many communities can expect to see sustained wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour throughout the day. Combined with dry conditions, sparks can easily start large wildfires, according to the NWS.

The most critical fire conditions are expected in the northeastern plains, including Weld, Morgan and Washington counties.