Watch: KRCC’s Abigail Beckman interviews NPR’s Ayesha Rascoe

In lieu of a live event for KRCC members due to pandemic concerns, KRCC recently hosted a virtual meeting between KRCC's Abigail Beckman and NPR's Ayesha Rascoe.

Ayesha Rascoe is NPR’s newly minted host of Weekend Edition Sunday. Prior to hosting Weekend Edition, Ayesha was NPR’s White House correspondent. She has covered three presidential administrations in her career, including some very high-profile foreign trips, like President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016.

Special thanks to the many producers who helped make this possible.