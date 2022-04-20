Homes and businesses evacuated after wildfire ignites in Monte Vista
Residents are being evacuated from homes and businesses in Monte Vista in the San Luis Valley due to a wildfire burning near the city, local officials said.
Multiple agencies are working to contain the blaze, which was reported around 2 p.m. It’s unclear how big the fire is. An evacuation center has been set up at the Ski Hi Complex at 2335 Sherman Ave, according to city officials.
The National Weather Service has issued a high fire danger warning for the area and a large portion of southern Colorado because of high winds and low humidity.
You care.
You want to know what is really going on these days, especially in Colorado. We can help you keep up. The Lookout is a free, daily email newsletter with news and happenings from all over Colorado. Sign up here and we will see you in the morning!