A burn ban is now in effect in Colorado Springs. Here’s what that means.

A burn ban went into effect at noon today for Colorado Springs. That means all recreational fires, fireworks, and trash burning will not be allowed within city limits.

The ban comes on the heels of a deadly structure fire at a mobile home park and several destructive grass fires in Colorado Springs. The city's fire department says current drought conditions are expected to continue, only increasing the danger. Outdoor cooking with propane is allowed, but not in city-owned parks or open spaces. Anyone caught breaking those rules could face jail time or a fine of up to $2,500.

The ban will be in place until further notice.

Stage 2 fire restrictions also went into effect today in Fountain and unincorporated El Paso County. Most counties throughout southern Colorado have some level of fire restriction in place, as well.