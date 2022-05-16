A burn ban is now in effect in Colorado Springs. Here’s what that means.
A burn ban went into effect at noon today for Colorado Springs. That means all recreational fires, fireworks, and trash burning will not be allowed within city limits.
The ban comes on the heels of a deadly structure fire at a mobile home park and several destructive grass fires in Colorado Springs. The city's fire department says current drought conditions are expected to continue, only increasing the danger. Outdoor cooking with propane is allowed, but not in city-owned parks or open spaces. Anyone caught breaking those rules could face jail time or a fine of up to $2,500.
The ban will be in place until further notice.
Stage 2 fire restrictions also went into effect today in Fountain and unincorporated El Paso County. Most counties throughout southern Colorado have some level of fire restriction in place, as well.
Prohibited within Colorado Springs
- Recreational fires
- Blasting
- Bonfires
- Model rockets
- Open or prescribed burns
- Outdoor smoking, cooking, and grilling in ALL CITY OWNED PARKS AND OPEN SPACES
- Portable or fixed outdoor fireplaces FUELED BY SOLID MATERIALS such as wood, pellets, or charcoal
- Commercial fireworks, pyrotechnics, and flame effects
- Small internal combustion engines operated without a properly installed, maintained, and functioning spark arrestor
- Recreational fireworks (PROHIBITED AT ALL TIMES)
- Trash/rubbish burning (PROHIBITED AT ALL TIMES) • Hot work activities such as welding, brazing, or torching without a permit issued by the Colorado Springs Fire Department
- More here
You care!
You want to know what is really going on in Southern Colorado these days. We have got just the thing for people like you: the KRCC Weekly Digest. Sign up here and we will see you in your email inbox soon!