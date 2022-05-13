Colorado wildfires: Security-Widefield fire sparked by sheriff’s vehicle

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says the Alturas Fire in Security-Widefield was started by a sheriff's deputy's vehicle. The fire spread into southeast Colorado Springs, as well, forcing the evacuation of about 50 homes and shutting down the Colorado Springs airport for several hours.

The fire was first reported just after 3:30 p.m. Lieutenant Deborah Mynatt with the sheriff's office says the deputy drove through a grassy field while responding to a call in the area, and the vehicle's catalytic converter sparked the fire.

Mynatt says the flames spread quickly due to the incredibly windy conditions, engulfing the deputy's vehicle. Nobody was injured by the fire and no structures were lost. The fire is considered accidental pending an investigation.

Officials said the fire was about 15 percent contained at 182 acres as of 9:46 p.m. All evacuation orders have been lifted, though crews will continue to monitor the area for hot spots. Powers Boulevard between Milton Proby Parkway and Grinnell Boulevard closed during the initial response, but it has since reopened.

Authorities are reminding people to be mindful of conditions and to sign up for Peak Alerts. The fire was one of four reported in the Pikes Peak region yesterday.