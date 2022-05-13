Person killed in Colorado Springs Skylark Mobile Home Park fire
One person died in a fire in a mobile home park in Colorado Springs yesterday.
The El Paso County Coroner's Office confirmed the death, but is not releasing any more information at this time. The individual has been tentatively identified.
Officials originally reported no injuries from the fire, adding that they would continue to search through the homes that were lost.
Eight mobile homes were lost to the fire. Residents remained evacuated overnight. The cause has yet to be determined.
Critical fire weather conditions are forecast for the region again Friday and Saturday with the possibility of winds gusting up to 30 mph throughout southern Colorado.
