Rocky Mountain National Park avalanche: 2 people rescued, 1 climber still missing

Updated 4:22 p.m.

A climber is still missing after an avalanche and rockslide occurred at Rocky Mountain National Park.

Rescue crews found two people in the area and are still searching for the third. A female suffered minor injuries and has not been evacuated from the scene. A male sustained severe injuries and had to be evacuated by a National Guard helicopter and flown to a hospital. Officials are still searching for a second male who was involved in the avalanche.

Crews are facing difficult winter weather conditions during the rescue operations. A spokesperson said they were only able to rescue the two victims during a brief window where weather subsided.

Other climbers in the area reported the avalanche, which happened around 9 a.m., near Mount Meeker — a popular climbing area in the south part of the park.

According to a park spokesperson, a temporary flight restriction is in place as rescue efforts continue. Upper Beaver Meadows Road has also been closed.

Most park trails are still icy and snow packed. Trail Ridge Road, the highest continuous paved road in North America, closed again Sunday after reopening for the first time this year just two days ago.

But as temperatures continue to rise, Colorado safety officials warn there is an increased risk of loose, wet avalanches.

This is a developing story and will be updated.