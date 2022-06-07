Father died in Lake Pueblo while trying to make sure daughter was ok
A man swimming in Lake Pueblo went missing Tuesday afternoon. A body was discovered later under 25 feet of water.
Witnesses told Colorado Parks and Wildlife Rangers that the man jumped off an inflatable about 300 feet offshore to check on his daughter, who he thought was in danger. The father disappeared shortly thereafter. CPW launched a search and rescue.
The daughter was not injured. CPW is investigating.
You care!
You want to know what is really going on in Southern Colorado these days. We have got just the thing for people like you: the KRCC Weekly Digest. Sign up here and we will see you in your email inbox soon!