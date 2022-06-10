Here’s what to do if you haven’t gotten a primary ballot yet — or if you lost it

Registered voters in Colorado should have received ballots this week for the June 28 Democratic and Republican primaries.

But if you’ve double-checked your mailbox and still haven’t found your ballot, there’s hope. Same goes if your dog chewed it up or you simply misplaced it.

Colorado has a website, govotecolorado.gov, that lets you look up your voter registration information easily. The website will tell you what day your ballot was mailed and what address it was sent to.

If you discover your address is incorrect, you can edit your voter registration through the site.

You should then contact your local county clerk’s office and ask to have a new ballot mailed to you. The county will invalidate your old one for you, ensuring there’s no way for it to be mistakenly counted. Most allow you to complete this process via phone, email or live chat on their website.

Peg Perl, elections director for Arapahoe County, says that’s the best thing to do up until June 17.

“As we get closer to the election, it’s too late to mail a replacement to you,” Perl said. “As a last resort you can go vote in person once those vote centers open on June 20th.”