Sunday was Funday for Mozart and his family
Sundays started with Mass for the Mozart family who were working musicians for the Archbishop's weekly church service. But after Mass, Sundays were spent with friends playing games, drinking beer and going for strolls.
The Mozart's like to bowl and play Bölzlschiessen, a game of shooting darts at painted targets with air guns. A group of a dozen or more friends and family would gather every Sunday to socialize, often at Salzburg's famed Stiegl Brewery which was founded in 1492 and has remained in the same family since. In 1780, one of the regulars was Emanuel Schikaneder, who Mozart would collaborate with more than a decade later for his opera "The Magic Flute."
In this episode of Mozart Snapshots, Katie Mahan takes us to the Stiegl beer garden to show us Mozart's favorite beer and explore Sunday Funday for the Mozart family.
Pianist Katie Mahan is a Colorado native living in Salzburg and following in Mozart's footsteps in his birth city with her weekly video blog, Mozart Snapshots. Check back every week for a new episode.
