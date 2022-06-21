Sunday was Funday for Mozart and his family

Sundays started with Mass for the Mozart family who were working musicians for the Archbishop's weekly church service. But after Mass, Sundays were spent with friends playing games, drinking beer and going for strolls.

The Mozart's like to bowl and play Bölzlschiessen, a game of shooting darts at painted targets with air guns. A group of a dozen or more friends and family would gather every Sunday to socialize, often at Salzburg's famed Stiegl Brewery which was founded in 1492 and has remained in the same family since. In 1780, one of the regulars was Emanuel Schikaneder, who Mozart would collaborate with more than a decade later for his opera "The Magic Flute."