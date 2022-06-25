Much-needed rain brings elevated flash flood risk to Southern Colorado burn scars

A cold front is expected to dump more than an inch of rain over Southern Colorado Saturday afternoon, bringing much-needed moisture to the area.

Colorado Springs could see up to 2 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service. Pueblo is forecast to get at least 1 inch.

Ahead of the storm, the NWS warned residents living near wildfire burn scars in the region to watch out for an elevated risk for flash flooding. The most likely time for flooding will be between noon and 8 p.m. Saturday, said Paul Steward, a service meteorologist.

“If wind pushes these storms off the mountains there won’t be as much of a risk, but if these storms become stationary then there’s definitely a potential,” Steward said.