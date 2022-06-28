It’s Pettersen vs. Aadland and Caraveo vs. Kirkmeyer in CO-7 and CO-8 races as incumbents lead in the rest

Aadland has not held elected office before. After graduating West Point and serving in the military, he worked in the oil and gas industry but said he felt called to get involved in politics because he’s concerned about the direction of the country.

“I'm doing this as an act of duty and a heart of service,” he told CPR News.

This election cycle, Pettersen drew in nearly $1 million in funds and had about $650,000 on hand going into the primary, according to the most recent Federal Election Commission filings. Aadland has spent over $450,000 on his race so far, with about $38,000 funds left three weeks ahead of the primary. The best-funded candidate in the race was Reichert, who loaned his own campaign half a million dollars and raised a couple hundred thousand more.

Redistricting shifted the boundary lines of CO-7. Though the district still covers Jefferson County and a slice of Broomfield, it now includes much of the mountains to the west and south. The new boundaries are likely to make the district more politically competitive too, as it has lost blue metro communities in favor of redder rural areas.

Without a primary on either side, Rep. Jason Crow and his Republican challenger proceed to the general election in CO-6

Both the Republican and Democratic candidates in the 6th congressional district were unopposed in their primaries, which means in the general election, incumbent Democrat Jason Crow will face Republican Steven Monahan in this Democratic-leaning district. The 6th district covers much of Aurora and down into Columbine.

Rep. Doug Lamborn victorious in four-way GOP CO-5 primary

Incumbent Doug Lamborn defeated three primary challengers in the Republican contest for Colorado’s 5th congressional district Tuesday night. Lamborn has represented the district – which covers Colorado Springs and its surrounding communities – for 15 years.

State Rep. Dave Williams, Navy veteran Rebecca Keltie and businessman Andrew Heaton trailed behind Lamborn in preliminary results. He will face Democrat David Torres in the general election. The district leans Republican by 20 percent, according to recent election data.