Colorado Primary Election 2022: Live blog, updates, results and more

Good morning! — It’s Primary Day in Colorado!

Once the polls open this morning, you’ll have until 7 p.m. tonight to get your ballot in.

If you still need to:

Drop off your ballot

Register to vote

You'd just like to vote in person

... then you can find your nearest drop boxes and vote center locations here.

You can find more information about voting, and about the candidates in the major races, in our voter guide.

The big races in this primary are the GOP contests for U.S. Senate and Governor. Each race has two candidates vying to take on the Democratic incumbent.

The Republican race for Secretary of State is also drawing a lot of attention because Tina Peters, a hero of the national election denial movement, is on the ballot.

And there are primaries in all but two of the state’s congressional districts as well.

CPR will be bringing you full coverage throughout the day from our reporters around the state and live results as soon as the polls close at 7 p.m. Stay turned with us!

— Megan Verlee