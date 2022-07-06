Off the beaten path: 60 miles of illegal trails mapped in one Colorado Springs open space

The City of Colorado Springs recently mapped 60 miles of illegal trails in Red Rock Canyon Open Space. That’s double the mileage of legal trails in the popular park on the west side of the city.

Some illegal trails develop over time as unassuming shortcuts called “social trails,” while others are intentionally built by unauthorized people with hand tools.



Either way, the illegal paths cause environmental concerns due to the region’s arid climate and erosive soil, according to Aaron Rogers with the Colorado Springs-based Trails and Open Space Coalition. He said trail building leads to erosion, which kills fragile plants and grasses that take a long time to come back.

“When we’re stuck in a drought like we’ve been for the last few years, it can take five or more years for it to even resemble the same landscape again,” he said.