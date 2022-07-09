Brush fire briefly shuts down portion of I-25 in Larimer County
A brush fire closed I-25 Saturday afternoon, six miles north of Wellington, in Larimer County.
The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said firefighters worked to contain the blaze between County Road 7 and I-25, north to Ranch Horse Road and south to Rising Eagle Road. The roads reopened at about 5 p.m.
Sheriff's officials also issued mandatory evacuations just before 4 p.m. for residents in the area and lifted the orders about an hour later.
