Mozart’s sense of humor was in the toilet
Mozart’s sense of humor was off-color — adolescent and inappropriate by today’s standards. Some of his scores are riddled with insults and jokes, especially his horn concertos that he wrote for a family friend, Joseph Leitgeb.
In Mozart’s notes about his Horn Concerto No. 3: “Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart takes pity on Leitgeb, ass, ox, and simpleton, at Vienna, March 27, 1783.”
And this was tame compared to other things Mozart wrote about people.
Colorado pianist Katie Mahan is following in Mozart’s footsteps in Salzburg and says this type of humor was not necessarily unique to Mozart. Salzburg, she says, is renowned for “toilet humor” and people playing pranks on each other.
In fact, 150 years before Mozart, Archbishop Markus Setticus built a “pleasure palace” where he could surprise his guests with pranks. In this week’s episode she takes us to the Hellbrunn Palace and shows us its famous “trick fountain.”
