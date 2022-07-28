An unofficial I-70 detour around Glenwood Canyon could see improvements — but not too many

Wood said bumper-to-bumper cars have made it difficult to work, whether that’s crossing the road on horseback or driving his truck from one part of the ranch to another.

“[Drivers] will start chewing me out or screaming at me or flipping me off,” he said. “I’ll stop and have a little chat with ‘em to explain the situation. This is what I have to do. Just because you guys want to come up here doesn’t mean that my work and my life doesn’t go on.”

Better road? Yep. I-70 alternative? Nope.

Nathaniel Minor/CPR News Cattle are a common sight on Cottonwood Pass, seen here in Eagle County on July 20, 2022.

Local government leaders and state transportation officials are now attempting to walk a delicate line: They are beginning to plan a series of improvements meant to make the road safer for those who truly need it while avoiding attracting gobs of new traffic that would interrupt life in this once-quiet part of the state.

To strike this balance, CDOT and local governments have identified 14 specific sites for “very minor improvements,” including straightening curves and widening pinch points enough that two vehicles can pass each other.

Such improvements are not on the scale that some state politicians, like Sen. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction, or business interests, have demanded. But they appear to be the limit that local officials and residents are willing to accept right now.

The half-dozen local residents CPR News spoke with at an open house in Glenwood Springs last week only cautiously supported basic improvements to Cottonwood Pass and opposed any large-scale projects. At the open house, attendees were asked to place stickers on a board to indicate their most pressing concern. The section titled “respecting corridor character” had far more stickers than any other.

Nathaniel Minor/CPR News A truck reaches the intersection of Cattle Creek Road and Highway 82, one outlet of Cottonwood Pass in the Roaring Fork Valley on July 20, 2022.

“Do I advocate for fixing it and making it a better road? Yes. But not turning it into a four-lane interstate over Cottonwood Pass, no,” Rep. Perry Will, R-New Castle, said in an interview at the open house.

Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky agreed.

“This would be a local alternative,” he said. “This would not be an alternative that trucks would travel on. It would be closed to semis.”

The state hears those concerns, and respects them, said Karen Berdoulay, a CDOT engineer.

“That’s why we’re really not looking to improve the whole entire highway,” she said.

CDOT will support whatever improvements local officials in Eagle and Garfield counties ultimately decide upon, the agency’s website says. A preliminary design is scheduled to be done by next year.

In the meantime, Berdoulay said CDOT’s main focus is to continue working to make I-70 through Glenwood Canyon more resilient. She said that the agency had spent a "significant" amount of money on revegetating and stabilizing the canyon's walls to help prevent debris flows.

“What we're finding is that it is working,” Berdoulay said. “We're getting storms of the same intensity that we had last year. We're getting those this year and we're not getting the mudslides.”