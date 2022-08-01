It’s Colorado Day, and that means free admission to state parks

Colorado turns 146-years-old today, and to celebrate, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is removing admission fees at every state park. Visitors won’t have to pay to enter any of Colorado’s 42 state parks, but other fees, like camping reservations and special permits, are still in place.

August 1, 1876 is the day Colorado joined the Union, and it’s been recognized as a state holiday since 1907, when the legislature made Colorado Day official.

CPW has recommendations on which state park to choose for those wondering where they can make the most of Monday’s free window. A map showing every state park can be found on the state agency’s website.

For active duty military members and veterans, free admission extends through the entire month of August. Free monthly passes are available at state parks or CPW offices with proof of service.

Officials warn people they should wear life jackets if they decide to hit the water with a kayak or paddleboard. And, as always, visitors should avoid contact with wildlife and clean up after themselves before heading home.