Go back to school with CPR Classical

Are you a young CPR Classical listener going back to school? Tell us what you want to hear after school!

Kick off the start of the new school year with your favorite music on CPR Classical by filling out this form!

You can also leave us a voicemail at 720-222-9501. We'll ask for your first name, grade, school and city. Let us know the piece you want to hear and why, and you might hear your voice on air!

Listen for Back to School requests weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m. from starting on August 15!