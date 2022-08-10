Evraz puts its Pueblo steel mill on the market along with its other North American assets
The steel mill that’s been a part of Pueblo’s economy and culture for 150 years is for sale. Its owner, the international company EVRAZ plc, is looking for buyers for its North American business.
The Pueblo facility recycles scrap steel into train track rails, pipe and other products — and employs more than a thousand people. A new solar-powered mill that will produce long rails is currently under construction at the Southern Colorado site. It has continued to operate despite international sanctions levied against Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, who owns about 30 percent of the company.
A company spokesman said the sale announcement is having no effect on operations at the mill. He also said employees also received a direct letter from EVRAZ North America CEO Skip Herald regarding the sale.
According to the company’s announcement, any potential sale will be subject to United Kingdom regulatory requirements because the company is headquartered there. It would also likely be subject to U.S. regulatory scrutiny as well.
