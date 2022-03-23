Business as usual at EVRAZ in Pueblo, despite its Russian ties

In 2020, EVRAZ accepted $15 million dollars and other incentives to build a new long rail mill currently under construction at the Pueblo location. The funds come from the City of Pueblo’s half cent sales tax designated for economic development. In exchange, the company agreed to build the mill and maintain about 1,000 full-time jobs in the city. A giant solar array designed to power the new mill was recently completed.

Pueblo Economic Development Corporation CEO and president Jeff Shaw said at this time, he has no concerns about EVRAZ holding up its end of the bargain and to his knowledge, construction is continuing as planned.

“Our biggest concern is obviously the employees and making sure that we do everything positive we can do to make sure the new mill gets built and gets built on time,” Shaw said.

The steel mill has a long history of booms and busts in Pueblo, beginning in the late 1800s, as it produced rails to build the Denver and Rio Grande Railroad. It became part of the Colorado Fuel and Iron Company and during the first half of the 20th century it grew to be the state’s largest private employer, with some 12,000 workers in its sprawling steel and mining operations.

EVRAZ acquired the Pueblo mill in 2007. The year prior, Abramovich purchased a 41% stake in EVRAZ Group SA for an estimated $3 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The company also has scrap metal recycling facilities in Colorado Springs and Denver.

