Denver Broncos name Damani Leech as next team president

The Denver Broncos’ owners have named a new team president less than a week after taking control of the NFL franchise.

Co-owner and CEO Greg Penner announced Thursday that Damani Leech will oversee the team’s day-to-day operations.

“It’s a tremendous honor to join Broncos Country during such an exciting time for one of the premier franchises in all of sports,” Leech said. “Greg and the other partners are visionary leaders and the trust they have shown me is humbling.”

Leech brings 25 years of experience in the NFL and NCAA. The former Princeton defensive back spent the last three years as the Chief Operating Officer for NFL International.

Prior to that, he spent 17 years at the NCAA headquarters in Indianapolis. He began as an intern in 1998 and was later named Managing Director of Championships in 2013.