New History Colorado board member wants to make sure the southeastern part of the state gets some attention

There hasn’t been a History Colorado board member from the plains of rural southeastern Colorado in a very long time — or possibly not ever. But now this region has a new voice.

Bent County Commissioner Kim MacDonnell was recently appointed when the board expanded and seats were added. KRCC’s Shanna Lewis spoke with her. Here are highlights from their conversation.

This transcript has been edited for clarity.

Shanna Lewis: Tell me a little bit about what you bring to the board.

Kim MacDonnell: In my role as a county commissioner, I hope to bring to the board the perspective from rural Colorado and specifically rural Southeast Colorado. (This is an area) that is rich in history and (yet) a lot of folks don't even know where Bent County is, let alone what history we have that contributes to the state.

Courtesy of Kim MacDonnell One of History Colorado's new board members is Bent County Commissioner Kim MacDonnell

Lewis: There are National Historic Sites in neighboring counties like Bent's Old Fort, Amache and Sand Creek. What Bent County sites deserve attention?

MacDonnell: You hit it when you mentioned those three sites and there are others that are tied to those three as well. Bent’s New Fort, which isn't even interpreted at this point in time. Boggsville Historic Site, which was one of the very first unfortified communities in the state of Colorado, is right here in Bent County as well. It provided food to Bent’s Fort. Fort Lyon, that entire 500 acre campus is on the National Register of Historic Places. All of these sites are tied in together historically and geographically and for years, local and regional historic entities have been trying to tell that story and raise that awareness.