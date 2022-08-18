Acceptance Day at the U.S. Air Force Academy
Just over 1,000 first-year cadets were formally welcomed into the ranks of the U.S. Air Force Academy on August 5. Since arriving at the Academy at the end of June, cadets completed basic training, a grueling six-week training program.
The Air Force Academy describes basic training as an, “indoctrination program,” with a “commitment to pushing physical, emotional and mental limits.” It includes training at Jacks Valley, where cadets complete various obstacle courses to hone their military skills and physical fitness.
Basic training lasts until the end of the Acceptance Day Parade, during which the three upper classes formally accept the new cadets into their ranks. Freshmen then receive their first shoulder board rank insignia, which represents their transition from basic cadets to fourth-class cadets.
The Academy began their academic year a few days later on August 10, after a software glitch pushed the first day of class off by two days.
More Air Force Academy stories
- Applications to the Air Force Academy are way down — 20 percent — as COVID continues
- Air Force Academy breaks ground on new $40 million visitor center
- For the 30-year director of the U.S. Air Force Academy Cemetery, every day is Memorial Day
You care!
You want to know what is really going on in Southern Colorado these days. We have got just the thing for people like you: the KRCC Weekly Digest. Sign up here and we will see you in your email inbox soon!