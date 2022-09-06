New CU Boulder Center for African and African American Studies wants to ‘focus on the triumph’

Other public universities established centers focused on African and African American Studies decades ago. Rabaka laments that it has taken CU Boulder this long to build a similar center. But, he points out that on other campuses, it took activism from students and the community to bring about these centers in the midst of the Civil Rights Movement. In Boulder, a campus where only about two percent of the student body is Black, it’s been difficult for people to find the time, patience and space to do the advocacy necessary to bring about a place like this.

“Some of the students and the staff and the faculty are so racially traumatized, it’s hard to think about building community and taking care of others when you actually need to take care of yourself,” Rabaka said.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Reiland Rabaka, founder and director of the new Center for African and African American Studies at the University of Colorado Boulder. A professor of African, African American, and Caribbean Studies in the Department of Ethnic Studies, he cites Malcom X as one of his inspirations, and keeps a poster of Malcolm in his office at Macky Auditorium.

Now he doesn’t want to focus on whether the center is overdue: “In African American studies, we say that there’s a tendency to over-focus on the tragedy. We also need to focus on the triumph. By the very fact that we have this center here at the University of Colorado Boulder, it’s a triumph,” he added.

John Robinson-Miller IV is associate director of the CAAAS and helped design the interior of the space. He wants students to feel pride in what they see, and to learn from it.

“We have Adinkra symbols, we have symbols and other iconography grounded in everything that we do. And through our programming, through our values, you will slowly start to learn what those things are,” Robinson-Miller said. “On day one, you may just see art and just see beautiful colors. But once you start coming to more and more programs, you’ll say, ‘Oh, I know exactly what that is.’”

“You can take what’s learned here and grow that out of the CAAAS,” said Ruth Woldemichael, a recent CU Boulder graduate who helped create the CAAAS as a student. “Our goal of the CAAAS is for students to connect but really gain tools to support them outside of this space and in the larger CU Boulder campus, in Boulder and in their personal lives, as well.”

Rabaka says the contributions of students have been critical in making the case to establish the center. The CAAAS’ official student co-founders – who include Woldemichael, and are now alumni – started an online petition that garnered more than 1,200 signatures, and met with campus administrators to advocate for the center. They also shaped key aspects of the center, like the focus on personal wellbeing.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News John Robinson-Miller, Associate Director of the Center for African and African American Studies at the University of Colorado Boulder, in his office at Macky Auditorium on Aug. 29, 2022.

The CAAAS plans to offer one-on-one counseling sessions, space to meditate, pray or mediate disagreements, and places to study and even defend their master’s theses.

“Some of the students feel incredibly alienated on the Boulder campus. Sometimes they’re the only African or African American in their department. So imagine if they can bring their committees and their family and their friends to a space where they can feel comfortable,” Rabaka said.

Woldemichal, who now lives in Denver and is a former president of the Black Student Alliance at CU Boulder, described a pattern of race-based discrimination, offensive comments and harmful experiences throughout her time in Boulder.