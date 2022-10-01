New Denver study shows housing homeless not enough to reduce death rates

A second study confirmed it: the death rate among those in apartments was the same as those living outside.

The institute looked at mortality data for 532 people who had moved into supportive housing from 2016-19, then compared that to 529 people who were homeless and receiving community services through nonprofit and governmental organizations.

About 10 percent of the housed group — 53 people — had died, a number that researchers called “extremely tragic.” Meanwhile, 9 perecnt of those who were still homeless had died. This is despite the fact that program participants had a 155 percent increase in office-based medical visits.

The conclusion was that a few years in supportive housing was not enough to reverse the long-term health effects and stress of being homeless, which often include mental health problems and addiction.

“We just wanted to dig deeper into that number. It’s such a tragic number,” said Sarah Gillespie, the Urban Institute’s associate vice president of metropolitan housing and communities policy. “People were entering the program with very significant health challenges.”

Not one person who was housed died of exposure, while seven people in the homeless group died of exposure, a cause of death often linked to not having shelter during extreme hot or cold temperatures. It was of some comfort to discover that people who were housed are at least not freezing to death, Gillespie said.

“Dying inside with access to services is a lot different, as opposed to dying on the street,” she said.

The other causes of death for those in both groups varied. Drug overdoses accounted for 2 percent of deaths, while injuries, liver disease, circulatory disease and alcohol use disorder each made up 1 percent of deaths. Smaller fractions of the groups died of homicide, cancer, COVID, diabetes and alcohol overdose.

The average life expectancy for someone who is chronically homeless is 54 years old, according to the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless.

The death rate of those housed was so high, researchers concluded, because the program is targeted toward people who have the highest chances of dying on the street. The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, the Mental Health Center of Denver and other groups create lists of people who take frequent ambulance rides and regularly spend nights in the hospital and jail. Then outreach workers visit encampments and shelters trying to find them.

Once found, they are offered a spot in the program, which is funded by government and private investments.