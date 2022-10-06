A panel will begin the renaming process for Mount Evans next week

A renaming advisory board will on Tuesday begin a months-long process that could end in the renaming of Mount Evans, the state’s 14th tallest 14er that looms over metro Denver.

It’s part of a process to rename a dozen of the state’s mountains and waterways long considered offensive, controversial or both.

Other mountains that could see name changes include Kit Carson Mountain, Gore Range, and Pikes Peak. Smaller spots like Dead Mexican Gulch and Negro Creek, remote enough not to be widely known to the public, are also up for renaming.

Regardless of size, the same process, unique to Colorado, is used: members of the public can submit suggested changes, backed up with documents giving reasons. Then the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board meets to consider alternatives.

The October meeting will be the first of as many as four monthly meetings to reconsider the name of Clear Creek County’s Mount Evans, home to the highest paved road in North America with a peak at 14,264 feet.

It bears the name of John Evans, a 19th-century governor of the Colorado territory. He was found to have created the conditions that led to the Sand Creek Massacre of 1864. In that raid, the US Army killed hundreds of Cheyenne and Arapahoe in Southeast Colorado.

Tim Mauck, deputy director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, envisions a process of renaming Mount Evans that will begin at an online meeting next Tuesday evening. Typically, he said those meetings are attended by the board, as well as members of the public and the media.