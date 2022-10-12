University of Colorado Regents censure board member Glen Gallegos over inappropriate workplace behavior

University of Colorado Regents voted Wednesday to censure Republican board member Glen Gallegos following behavior towards colleagues that was deemed “disparaging, disrespectful and, at times, has been perceived as threatening.”

All board members, including Gallegos himself, voted to approve the censure. The action prevents Gallegos from being elected to leadership positions on the board, holding membership on its subcommittees and removes other privileges, such as free admission to university sporting events.

The official resolution said Gallegos, who represents Grand Junction, engaged in inappropriate behavior with “university employees, fellow Regents, and others” in both public and private communications.

“The Board of Regents has high expectations for how our students, faculty and staff conduct themselves and engage with each other, along with policies and practices that embody those expectations. It is important for board members to exemplify what we expect of others in the university community,” board chair Lesley Smith said in a statement.

Gallegos, a former educator, was first elected to the Board of Regents in 2012. The censure does not affect his standing on the board itself, and he will be allowed to see out the rest of his six-year term, which ends in 2025. Gallegos did not respond to CPR News’ request for comment, but he told the Denver Post he plans to continue in his role.

CU Regents oversee the four campuses of the university system. The members are elected by voters.