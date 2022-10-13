The link between Beethoven and Mozart

The young Ludwig van Beethoven had every intention of studying with Mozart. In 1787, when Beethoven was 16, he traveled to Vienna to meet and study with Mozart. But then his mother fell ill shortly after his arrival and Beethoven had to return to Bonn, Germany. Beethoven remained in Bonn for five years to care for his younger siblings after his mother's death, and by the time he was able to return to Vienna in 1792, Mozart was dead.

Even though Beethoven's dreams of studying with Mozart were never realized, the elder composer became a model for Beethoven in many years. Musically there are traces of Mozart's works in Beethoven's compositions. And professionally, Mozart paved the way for composers like Beethoven to be freelance musicians rather than relying solely on royal patronage.

