Colorado weather: Front Range expected to get first measurable snowfall as Western Slope braces for more

A cold front will move through Colorado Thursday, bringing below freezing temperatures and snow to most parts of the state.

The Denver metro area is expected to experience its first official snowfall of the season going into the weekend. Last week’s light dusting of snow wasn’t enough for the National Weather Service to recognize it as significant accumulation, but Denver’s expecting one to two inches to fall Thursday evening.

If Denver’s first measurable amount of snow does fall Thursday, it will come about a month earlier than last year’s, when the first snow of the season came on Dec. 10.

Southern Colorado will have to wait a little longer for the white stuff. Colorado Springs may see up to two inches of snow, but areas south of there, like Pueblo, Alamosa and Trinidad will likely see less than an inch. The Eastern Plains will see similar conditions.