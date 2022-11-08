Live results for Question 300, Issue 301: Allowing, taxing recreational cannabis in Colorado Springs
Voters in Colorado Springs are deciding whether or not to allow the sale of recreational marijuana within city limits under Question 300.
Issue 301 sets up a framework for taxing recreational marijuana sales if citizens legalize the industry through Question 300.
You care!
You want to know what is really going on in Southern Colorado these days. We have got just the thing for people like you: the KRCC Weekly Digest. Sign up here and we will see you in your email inbox soon!