An environmental task force met for a year to learn how to protect vulnerable communities. Here are 5 key findings

Colorado lawmakers last year convened a group of government officials and environmental justice advocates to brainstorm ways the state could protect communities bearing the brunt of human-caused pollution and climate change.

A year later, the Environmental Justice Action Task Force is ready to return to lawmakers with its recommendations.

In its first report, finalized earlier this week, the task force says the best way to prevent and eliminate inequalities in environmental health is to study the potential effects of policy across state agencies. That includes involving residents and Native American tribes and increasing the resources allocated for environmental health work.

“This is not going to be easy work. It’s going to be pricey,” said Beatriz Soto, a task force appointee and director of Protégete, the environmental justice arm of Conservation Colorado. “We need the data and we need the support of our legislators to make sure we have all the funds to do all the important work that needs to happen.”

The task force will send the recommendations to state lawmakers on Monday. Here are the task force’s five key takeaways for state lawmakers:

1. Consider the impact of future policy across agencies

Environmental policy goes beyond the state’s air and water quality divisions, the task force said in the report. It should be a priority in agencies that issue project permits, award funds to local communities and enact rules that directly impact environmental quality.

The task force recommended conducting studies that look at the cumulative impact of different factors on environmental health, including pollution and socioeconomic status. Those studies should be held by a third-party consultant or academic institution, according to the report, and should be prioritized using the new Colorado EnviroScreen tool.