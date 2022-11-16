Man dies in Colorado Springs following arrest by Crisis Response Team

A man died Tuesday night while in the custody of the Colorado Springs police. According to the CSPD, a crisis response team went to a home north of downtown Colorado Springs just before 5 p.m. after a 9-1-1 caller described a man as having a mental health episode.

When the team arrived, they reportedly found the man in the roadway. There was a "struggle," according to police records, and the man was placed in handcuffs. Police said he then became unresponsive.

CSPD said the team called for medical help. The man was then taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Both an officer and a paramedic have been placed on paid administrative leave, per policy.

Crisis Response Teams respond to calls from the Colorado state crisis hotline as well as 9-1-1. Teams are made up of a CSPD officer trained in crisis intervention, a paramedic from the Colorado Springs Police Department, and a behavioral health clinician.

The death is being investigated by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.